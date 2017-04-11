STATE POLITICS

North Carolina House bill seeks to reinstate ban on same-sex marriage

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A bill filed Tuesday by four North Carolina House Republicans would direct the state government to defy a U.S. Supreme Court ruling and restore the state constitution's ban on same-sex marriage, reports the News and Observer.

House Bill 780 is titled "Uphold Historical Marriage Act," and is sponsored by some of the House's most conservative legislators.

The News and Observer reports, those legislators frequently file bills that don't get a hearing because House GOP leaders don't support the proposals.

The bill states that the 2015 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that legalized same-sex marriage across the country "is null and void in the State of North Carolina."

The bill quotes the Christian Bible and said the ruling "exceeds the authority of the court relative to the decree of Almighty God that 'a man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife, and they shall become one flesh' (Genesis 2:24, ESV) and abrogates the clear meaning and understanding of marriage in all societies throughout prior history."

The American Civil Liberties Union released a statement calling the bill absurd.

"Marriage equality is the law of the land in North Carolina and the entire nation, no matter what half-baked legal theories anti-LGBT lawmakers try to put forward," said ACLU-NC Policy Director Sarah Gillooly. "This bill is absurd, unconstitutional and further proof that some North Carolina legislators remain committed to discriminating against LGBT people and their families. North Carolina lawmakers cannot defy the U.S. Supreme Court based on their extreme personal views."

The bill would order state government to return to the constitutional amendment known as Amendment One, which was approved in a 2012 voter referendum.

Republican Representatives Larry Pittman of Concord, Michael Speciale of New Bern, Carl Ford of Rowan County and Mike Clampitt of Bryson City support the bill.

Other states that have tried to defy the Supreme Court have failed.

Information from this article was contributed by the News and Observer.

