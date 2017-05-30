POLITICS

NC House unveils portions of state budget plan

(Ben McKeown)

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A tax-law writer for the North Carolina House is downplaying differences with the Senate in their respective state budgets about what taxes to cut or incentives to offer.

House Republicans on Tuesday rolled out portions of their state spending plan for the next two years that address taxes, fees and government pensions.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The House plan would increase the standard deduction for tax filers - meaning more of their income would not be subject to state taxes. The Senate budget approved earlier this month would raise the deduction even higher, but also cut individual income tax rates.

The House proposal also repeals a sales tax on certain manufacturing machinery and would create new business-related tax breaks.

RELATED: Average change in taxes owed per return (.pdf)
RELATED: Average effective tax rate by income (.pdf)
RELATED: Average effective rate by income (.pdf)
RELATED: Effective tax rate %50K to $200K income (.pdf)

Finance Committee co-chairman John Szoka acknowledged the differences with the Senate but said the two chambers seek the same goals of tax moderation and modernization.

The House budget should pass the chamber by the end of the week, setting up negotiations with the Senate for a final budget bill for Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to consider.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsstate politicsgeneral assemblynorth carolina newsbudgetRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
32 arrested at NC General Assembly during NAACP protest
Deep cuts to Medicaid: What Trump's budget means for NC
I-Team: Veterans' complaints show cracks in VA system
Has the state crime lab improved? I-Team takes a look
More Politics
Top Stories
Deep cuts to Medicaid: What Trump's budget means for NC
Principal calls black doll hanging from school building 'offensive'
32 arrested at NC General Assembly during NAACP protest
Sampson County storm damage blamed on straight-line winds
1500 block of Capital Blvd. closed for water line repair
Marginal risk for severe weather Tuesday
Durham Head Start receives $4M grant expansion
Show More
Naked man found partially decapitated at apartments
Alligator hunting under consideration in N.C.
Hepatitis B, C on rise in North Carolina
Trump's communications director resigns
3 arrested, burglarized Clayton police chief's home
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
PHOTOS: Raleigh firefighters battle townhome complex blaze
PHOTOS: Storm damage in Sampson County
More Photos