The bill defines life as the "moment of fertilization or cloning" and requires the prosecution of any woman for "the death of her unborn child."
The bill states that it will not prohibit in vitro fertilization, birth control or "(other) means of preventing human fertilization."
"This Life at Conception Act says unborn children are people legally entitled to constitutional protection," Boswell said in a press release.
Stay on top of breaking news with the ABC11 News App
An earlier version of this post incorrectly stated the bill called for the prohibition of in vitro fertilization, birth control or "(other) means of preventing human fertilization."