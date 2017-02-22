POLITICS

North Carolina lawmaker introduces 'life at conception' bill

North Carolina Senate chamber

House bill 163, a so-called "Right to Life at Conception Act," was filed Wednesday in the North Carolina General Assembly by Rep. Beverly Boswell (R-Dare County).

The bill defines life as the "moment of fertilization or cloning" and requires the prosecution of any woman for "the death of her unborn child."

The bill states that it will not prohibit in vitro fertilization, birth control or "(other) means of preventing human fertilization."

"This Life at Conception Act says unborn children are people legally entitled to constitutional protection," Boswell said in a press release.

Rep. Beverly Boswell (R-Dare County)

An earlier version of this post incorrectly stated the bill called for the prohibition of in vitro fertilization, birth control or "(other) means of preventing human fertilization."
