NC Legislative Building getting heightened security measures

(Ben McKeown)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
The Legislative Building is getting tighter security measures, the North Carolina General Assembly announced Friday.

Beginning next week, metal detectors and X-ray machines will be installed at the entrances of the Legislative Building.

The new security measures will be similar to those of county, state, and federal buildings and members of the public will be screened upon entering.

"The Legislative Building for the General Assembly has always been the "People's Building," and all members of the public, including daily school group tours, will continue to have access to their government and the legislative process," Paul Coble, legislative services officer, said in a release. "Our goal is to make the building safe for all who have business with the General Assembly, as well as for the members, staff, press, and citizens of the State of North Carolina."
