NC NAACP calls for stop to all legislative decisions

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Members of the NC NAACP and Forward Together Moral Movement are expected to gather Tuesday morning at Bicentennial Mall in Raleigh to demand lawmakers reveal redistricting maps.


The North Carolina General Assembly has a September 1st deadline to redraw 18 House districts and 9 Senate districts.

A panel of three federal judges cracked down on lawmakers last week, imposing that deadline.

The Supreme Court previously ruled some districts were racial gerrymanders, packing black voters into certain districts to lessen their political power.

The gathering is being held on the week marking the 52nd anniversary of the signing of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

A news release from the NC NAACP said Rev. William Barber II and the NC NAACP State Conference will demand lawmakers ?cease any new legislative action until new legislative elections are held on the basis of an electoral map that complies with the constitution.

Lawmakers are expected to discuss redistricting Thursday.

Redistricting on calendar
