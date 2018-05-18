  • LIVE VIDEO Deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School
NC schools would be required to display 'In God We Trust' under proposed bill

House Bill 965 could bring changes to your local schools (WTVD)

Will 'In God We Trust' be prominently displayed in schools across North Carolina?

That's what would be required under a bill proposed this week.
The bill would require local boards of education to adopt policies to:

  • Require the display of the United States and North Carolina flags in each classroom, when available

  • Require the display of the national motto, "In God We Trust," and the State motto, "To Be Rather Than to Seem," in at least one prominent location of each school, such as an entry way, cafeteria, or other common area

  • Require that recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance be scheduled on a daily basis

  • Provide age-appropriate instruction on the meaning and historical origins of the flag and the Pledge of Allegiance

The proposed bill states:
These policies shall not compel any person to stand, salute the flag, or recite the Pledge of Allegiance. If flags are donated or are otherwise available, flags shall be displayed in each classroom.

House Bill 965 was sponsored by four Republican members of the House of Representatives -- Bert Jones of Rockingham County, Linda Johnson of Cabarrus County, Dean Arp of Union County and Phil Shepherd of Onslow County.

Read the bill proposal here.
