NC Senate passes HB13 compromise to lower K-3 class sizes

The North Carolina Senate on Tuesday passed a House Bill 13 compromise that continues reducing elementary school class sizes over the next two years while addressing local concerns about keeping special subject-area teachers in the classroom. The compromise is supported by authors of the original House bill and the N.C. Association of School Administrators.The office of Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, announced the passage of the much-anticipated legislation.In a release, Berger's office said "to continue forward progress toward smaller class sizes in kindergarten, first, second and third grades," the bill requires local school districts to achieve:A district-wide average class size of 20 students in grades K-3 and a single class maximum of 23 students in the 2017-18 school year; andA district-wide average class size in grades K-3 that is equal to the teacher-to-student ratio currently in law and a single class maximum of three above that number in the 2018-19 school year."This compromise preserves our longstanding and research-backed goal of lowering class sizes in the early grades, on a timeline school administrators say is reasonable," Berger said. "It will also help improve school transparency and accountability and shine a light on what is needed to keep special subject-area teachers in the classroom - steps I am confident will help our students receive a higher-quality, more well-rounded education."The deal comes a day after a Senate committeethat delayed class-size changes to 2018.