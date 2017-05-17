POLITICS

New duck ramp at National Mall causes Twitter controversy

Architect of the Capitol and City Wildlife teamed up to create this duck ramp at the Capitol Reflecting Pool. (Architect of the Capitol)

Visiting the National Mall in Washington D.C. is now a little easier for ducks thanks to a new ramp installed at the Capitol Reflecting Pool, but one congressman was not happy with what he saw as "government waste."

Representative Mark Walker, Republican of North Carolina, turned to Twitter to share his distaste for the ramp.

Walker's Tweet has gotten over 3,000 replies, with many criticizing the the congressman.




The Architect of the Capitol (AOC) and City Wildlife teamed up to create the ramp that is meant to help the four families of ducks that currently call the pool home.

Related Topics:
politicscute animalswashington d.c.national park servicebuzzworthysocial mediagovernment
Load Comments
POLITICS
Trump: 'No politician in history has been treated worse'
Sen. Tillis 'doing well' after medical issue at DC race
Burr wants to talk to people at Trump-Russia meeting
Adviser: Trump talk with Russians 'wholly appropriate,'
More Politics
Top Stories
Neighbors say shooting involved men on double date
4 family members among 5 killed in I-95 crash
Trump: 'No politician in history has been treated worse'
Sen. Tillis 'doing well' after medical issue at DC race
Tonight at 7: Watch ABC11's town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
UNC responds to latest NCAA allegations
Comey documented Trump request to drop Flynn investigation in memo: Source
Show More
Fight continues for Durham toddler with rare syndrome
An unexpected danger emerges for first responders
Human remains found in wooded area of Orange County
Troopers ID woman killed in Johnston County crash
Burr wants to talk to people at Trump-Russia meeting
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fiery crash closes I-95
NAMIWalks NC celebrates 13th anniversary
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
More Photos