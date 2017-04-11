There is a new push to repeal North Carolina's "Stand Your Ground" law.House Bill 723, which is being called the "Gun Safety Act," is scheduled to be introduced in the General Assembly Tuesday.It would allow a person to use deadly force in self-defense only after using every reasonable means to avoid the danger - including retreating.The bill would also strengthen the law regarding safe storage of firearms.Currently, there are 26 states with "stand your ground" laws, including North Carolina.