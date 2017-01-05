POLITICS

North Carolina Governor's Inaugural Ball

ABC11 is a proud sponsor of the North Carolina Governor's Inaugural Ball hosted by the Junior League of Raleigh.

JOIN THE JUNIOR LEAGUE OF RALEIGH IN A TOAST TO NORTH CAROLINA AT THE N.C. GOVERNOR'S INAUGURAL BALL, WHICH THE LEAGUE HAS HAD THE HONOR OF HOSTING SINCE 1933.

A celebration of everything that makes North Carolina great, Inaugural Ball events help the Junior League of Raleigh continue its 87-year mission to pioneer and promote programs to support at-risk youth and empower women.

Click here for more details.

Can't make it to the ball? Watch our special on Sunday at 7 p.m.!

ABC11 Eyewitness News is giving you an exclusive, front row seat to the 2017 North Carolina Governor's Inaugural Celebration.

You can get an inside look as we start this New Year with new governor Roy Cooper.

Our special coverage will include an inside look at:

- The inaugural speech
- Inaugural Ball
- Gala presentation

And much more!

You'll see it all! From the first oath... to the last dance. Be an eyewitness to history. Watch the ABC11 North Carolina Governor's Inaugural Special - hosted by Joel Brown and Anna Laurel.

This Sunday, January 8th at 7:00pm only on ABC11 Eyewitness News.
Related Topics:
politics
Load Comments
POLITICS
Cooper names Hooks as Secretary of Public Safety
Governor Roy Cooper, legislators back in court today
Cooper headed for showdown with Republicans over Medicaid
ABC11 sits down with Roy and Kristen Cooper
More Politics
Top Stories
Winter storm warning issued ahead of expected snow
Person killed in Raleigh Falls of Neuse Road crash
Hate crime charges filed against 4 in Facebook Live torture case
2 killed, 3 hurt in Durham Freeway crash
Cooper names Hooks as Secretary of Public Safety
Governor Roy Cooper, legislators back in court today
Fire extinguished on platform in Gulf of Mexico
Show More
Crews battle Fayetteville house fire; dog rescued
Police: Mom killed baby with phone charger cord
4 in custody after police find apparent torture video
Mercedes recalls about 48K SUVs to fix air bag sensor
Car slams into pole on Wade Avenue in Raleigh
More News
Photos
Durham CrimeStoppers Most Wanted for January
PHOTOS: Trooper involved in multi-vehicle crash
Christmas typhoon hammers Philippines
PHOTOS: Christmas in the Park
More Photos