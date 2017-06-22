North Carolina passes $23 billion budget

Lawmakers vote 77-38 in favor of the NC budget. Goes to Cooper's desk. Gov indicated a likely veto. Decision could come any time. #abc11 — Jon Camp (@JonCampABC11) June 22, 2017

North Carolina's $23 billion budget is on its way to the governor's desk.Legislators passed the budget on its final reading Thursday afternoon, and it is unclear of Gov. Roy Cooper will sign it-- however Republicans hold veto-proof majorities in both chambers.The budget includes an average 3.3 percent raise for teachers, and teachers with more than 25 years of experience would get an annual bonus of $385.Also getting raises: state employees and retirees.The two-year deal puts off income tax breaks until 2019 and sets aside several hundred million dollars for reserves, government building repairs and the Hurricane Matthew recovery.According to legislative leaders, the budget agreement also would:- spend nearly $700 million more on public education.- fund more than 3,500 slots for the state prekindergarten program, reducing the state's waiting list by 75 percent.- locate $10 million for opioid addiction treatment statewide.- earmark more than $100 million in lottery profits over two years to help economically struggling counties build schools through a matching program.- reduce spending for the University of North Carolina law school by $500,000, but not by $4 million as in the Senate budget.On Tuesday Cooper blasted the budget saying: "It does pick winners and losers. The wealthy win but the average middle-class family loses."Senate Leader Phil Berger released his own statement after the governor's comment saying:"No matter how many times Roy Cooper recycles his divisive, hyper-partisan talking points, his rhetoric simply doesn't match reality."