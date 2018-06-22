POLITICS

Pentagon agrees to provide space for 20,000 migrant children

WASHINGTON --
The Pentagon will make space available on military bases for as many as 20,000 unaccompanied migrant children detained after illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, says a spokesman.

The request for temporary shelter - amid a growing political battle over detained migrants - was made by the Department of Health and Human Services and accepted by the Defense Department, said the spokesman, Army Lt. Col. Jamie Davis.

Triangle man reflects on immigration news
The immigration debate is having a ripple effect on a local group that empowers the Hispanic community in the Triangle.


A Pentagon memo to members of Congress, obtained by The Associated Press, said it has been asked to have the facilities available as early as July, through the end of the year.

It said HHS personnel or contractors for HHS "will provide all care for the children," including supervision, meals, clothing, medical services, transportation and other daily needs.

Melania Trump visits immigrant detainment facilities in Texas
First lady Melania Trump boarded a flight to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents wearing a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?"


ABC11 has learned that Fort Bragg will not be one of the bases utilized.
