President @GeorgeHWBush will remain in @MethodistHosp to continue regaining strength. 41 is in great spirits and is looking forward to going home soon. — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 30, 2018

After already spending a week in the hospital for an infection following the burial of his wife Barbara, the former president is continuing his recovery.Jim McGrath, the family's spokesman, said that 41 will remain at Methodist Hospital as he continues to regain strength.On Sunday, April 22, President Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital for an infection that spread to his blood. The day before, Barbara Bush was laid to rest in College Station following a funeral service in Houston. President Bush was present throughout the memorial events.