President Trump supporters rally in Raleigh

President Donald Trump supporters to rally in downtown Raleigh Monday (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Supporters of President Donald Trump rallied in downtown Raleigh Monday to show they stand by the President.

Organizers say the "Spirit of America" rally is a grassroots movement by "Carolinas for Trump" and "Main Street Patriots."

The rally is also in response to protests against the President around the country.

Locally, demonstrators recently gathered to show their opposition to President Trump's immigration orders at "A Day without Immigrants" rally.

In a news release, organizers of Monday's pro-Trump rally say they'll be talking about how to support the President, our laws and communities.

The rally was held at the South Lawn of the state Capitol.

More than a month ago, more than 10,000 people protested in the same area as part of rallies organized by women against President Trump and attacks on women's rights.

