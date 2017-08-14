Dozens rally at Raleigh's MLK statue to honor victims of #Charlottesville.

Dozens gathered around the statue of Martin Luther King in southeast Raleigh as a nod to King's fight for racial justice. They count Charlottesville as more proof that fight is not finished."There's going to be a time to fight and we've got to fight this thing. This is not going to go away on its own," said Akiba Byrd, a Raleigh activist who used his remarks as a call to action.The diverse crowd seemed united in their rejection of the ugliness in Charlottesville during the weekend. For Randy Glazier, the images of intolerance brought back painful memories.""I grew up in the '60's, '70's when all this started, and you would think all this would be over," she said.Rally organizers told the crowd that Charlottesville forces them all to make a choice; a choice to do something to fight the spreading hatred.Logan Smith has made his choice on how to fight this new wave of intolerance. He's taken to Twitter, under the handle, "Yes You're Racist," publishing the names and photos of the white nationalists caught on camera at the rally in Virginia."If they're so proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with KKK members and neo-Nazis then I think people should know their names," Smith said.Smith who works as communications director for Progress NC Action, a left-leaning policy advocacy group in Raleigh, says he's "unmasked" about a dozen people so far. He said tips on the identities of the white nationalists have been coming in from across the country.His Twitter following has skyrocketed from 65,000 to more than 300,000 and counting.But since Sunday, he said he's also been getting death threats."Making anti-Semitic threats, they've been telling me they're going to kill me, Smith said. "They've been threatening my family, even my extended family."Smith said he has not published anyone's address, phone number or employer. He has reported the initial incidents of harassment and intimidation to Raleigh police.He insisted he will not back down."This is how they operate," Smith said. "They want to keep people afraid."