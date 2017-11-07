Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane reelected

Results map from @Francis4Raleigh Watch Party looks a lot like last month. Francis winning east, McFarlane winning west. But McFarlane expanding margin pic.twitter.com/CYabtxWPGo — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) November 8, 2017

With all the precincts counted, Raleigh voters have chosen Nancy McFarlane to lead the city for another term.In unofficial results, McFarlane leads challenger Charles Francis 58 to 42 percent.McFarlane came out on top in a contentious race that split the city along party, race, and class lines.Francis charged the city spends too much money on projects like Dix Park and not enough on more pressing needs like affordable housing.But McFarlane said the city is spending more on affordable housing than on Dix.This will be McFarlane's fourth 2-year term.