Republican leaders hastily call for special session in Raleigh

BREAKING: @MyNCSenate & @NCHouseGOP will convene special session. Proclamation offers vague description: “To consider bills concerning any matters to the General Assembly.” @ABC11_WTVD @NCGOP @nchousedems @NCDemParty @NCSenateDems #ncga #ncpol pic.twitter.com/U7C2KuVHwr— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) July 23, 2018
With super-majorities in both chambers, House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) and Senate President Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) easily obtained the signatures necessary to convene the session. In the proclamation signed July 23rd, the leaders order the session "to consider bills concerning any matters the General Assembly wishes to consider."
MORE from @NCLeg: With supermajorities in both chambers, @NCHouseSpeaker & @SenatorBerger call this special session simply because they can. Lawmakers expected to discuss issues related to how proposed amendments will appear on Nov ballot. @ABC11_WTVD #ncpol— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) July 23, 2018
The special session will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 24th.
Lawmakers last met in Raleigh for their short session which adjourned last Spring after passing a $23.9 billion budget.
Republicans also passed several key pieces of legislation on proposed constitutional amendments, including whether or not to require a photo ID to vote. The six proposed amendments will appear on the November ballot.
Lawmakers are expected to use the special session to pass bills that will manage how those proposed amendments appear on the ballot, including the wording and descriptions.
UPDATE: In statement to @ABC11_WTVD, @NCHouseSpeaker confirms @NCLeg special session will address how to caption six proposed amendments on ballot “in fair and non partisan approach.” @nchousedems @NCHouseGOP @MyNCSenate @NCSenateDems @NCGOP @NCDemParty #ncpol #ncga pic.twitter.com/5KtEn1XdgI— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) July 23, 2018
If (when) passed, bills in @NCLeg special session will determine how proposed amendments, including #VoterID, will appear on ballot - instead on commission of @NCAGO (D), @NCSecState (D) & Legislative Services Officer (R). @ABC11_WTVD @NCHouseGOP @nchousedems #ncpol #ncga pic.twitter.com/nzR4xodNKs— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) July 23, 2018