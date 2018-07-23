POLITICS

Republican leaders hastily call for special session in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The Republican-led General Assembly will return to Raleigh on Tuesday for a special session expected to address issues related to the November election.



With super-majorities in both chambers, House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) and Senate President Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) easily obtained the signatures necessary to convene the session. In the proclamation signed July 23rd, the leaders order the session "to consider bills concerning any matters the General Assembly wishes to consider."


The special session will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 24th.

Lawmakers last met in Raleigh for their short session which adjourned last Spring after passing a $23.9 billion budget.

Republicans also passed several key pieces of legislation on proposed constitutional amendments, including whether or not to require a photo ID to vote. The six proposed amendments will appear on the November ballot.

Lawmakers are expected to use the special session to pass bills that will manage how those proposed amendments appear on the ballot, including the wording and descriptions.

