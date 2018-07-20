Republican leaders name Charlotte as host city for 2020 RNC

AUSTIN, Texas --The Republican National Committee named Charlotte as the host city for the 2020 Republican National Convention on Friday.
Charlotte leaders arrived in Austin, Texas, on Thursday in anticipation of officially being chosen as the host city of the 2020 RNC. The RNC chose North Carolina, an East Coast swing state, instead of Las Vegas, the only other finalist.
The RNC Site Selection Committee voted unanimously in a closed session Wednesday to select the Queen City to host the convention, WSOC reported.
"We are so thrilled. Congratulations, Charlotte," RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel said after the vote.
The 168-member RNC delegation made it official by voting Friday morning.
"I congratulate Charlotte on being selected to host the 2020 Republican National Convention, a follow-up to the resoundingly successful 2012 Democratic National Convention," said US Sen. Thom Tillis, R-NC. "This event will bring significant economic stimulus to the region and will be another great opportunity to showcase Charlotte on the world stage. I applaud Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, the Charlotte City Council, and the city's business and civic leaders for their leadership in pursuing this economic opportunity for our great city."
Lyles, Charlotte's first black female mayor, led efforts to secure the convention, despite critics from some on the political left.
The mayor described Charlotte as "a growing center of inclusiveness and diversity" in a joint press conference with McDaniel in Austin after Friday's vote.
"This is a big day for our city," Lyles said, noting that Charlotte will join fewer than a dozen cities to host both political parties' national conventions. "I can promise you today that we're going to employ all the resources necessary for a successful convention. The planning is already underway."
The 2012 DNC Convention in Charlotte injected an estimated $163 million into the local economy, according to Tillis' office.
As for 2020, Democrats have narrowed their convention choices to Houston, Miami and Milwaukee. Anticipating a crowded and contentious primary battle, they're also planning to move up their convention date to give the party more time to come together before the fall general election.