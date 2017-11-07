POLITICS

Robertson loses bid for 3rd term as Fayetteville mayor

City Councilman Mitch Colvin and Fayetteville Mayor Nat Robertson

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
City Councilman Mitch Colvin has defeated incumbent Fayetteville Mayor Nat Robertson - who was seeking a third term in office.

Unofficial results show Colvin ahead by 59 to 41 percent.

CLICK HERE FOR THE RESULTS

Robertson's online campaign ads tout "a beautiful new baseball stadium," as evidence of his achievements. The mayor helped shepherd the $33 million downtown park for a minor league affiliate of the 2017 World Series champion Houston Astros through the city's approval process.

But Colvin pledged to do more for the city's underserved neighborhoods.

"To be competitive in this environment, you've got to make your city livable," Colvin told ABC11.

