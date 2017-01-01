Roy Cooper sworn in as North Carolina governor

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper took his oath of office minutes after midnight Sunday morning, getting an early start on his duties amid bitter partisan politics in the state.Joined by a small group of family, friends and colleagues, the Democrat was sworn inside the old House chamber of the 1840 Capitol building nearly a week before his public inauguration ceremony.North Carolina Chief Justice Mark Martin administered the oath to Cooper at the pared-down ceremony a block away from where Republican lawmakers recently enacted laws to limit Cooper's power before he even took office.A Cooper aide has said the state's 75th governor wants to get started on gubernatorial duties following a transition period shortened by a protracted debate over vote-counting in his close race with outgoing Republican Gov. Pat McCrory.Cooper has already begun ushering out stalwarts of the McCrory administration. Dismissal notices were given in the past week to a few dozen McCrory political appointees, Cooper spokeswoman Megan Jacobs said.Turnover among those positions isn't uncommon, but the swiftness of the dismissals carries extra weight in light of the recent legislation that limits Cooper's number of political appointees to 425. That's less than a third of the number McCrory was allowed to have.As governor-elect, Cooper already began taking Republicans to court over the laws passed during a December special session. A state Superior Court judge on Friday temporarily blocked a law that would end the control governors exert over statewide and county election boards. Cooper's attorney said more legal challenges are planned this coming week.Another of the laws requires Cooper's Cabinet choices to be confirmed by legislators. The state Constitution gives the Senate the ability to "advise and consent" to the governor's appointees by a majority vote, but that provision hadn't been used in at least several decades.Cooper is a 30-year veteran of state politics - 14 years in the legislature before 16 as attorney general - and claimed victory on Election Night. But it was another four weeks before McCrory conceded while dozens of ballot protests were considered and a partial recount was held in Durham County.In the end, Cooper won by about 10,000 votes. A law McCrory signed last March limiting non-discrimination protections for LGBT people and directed which public bathrooms transgender people can use was a big issue in the fall campaign. Cooper wants the law known as House Bill repealed.Cooper's public inaugural ceremony will be held Jan. 7, followed by a traditional downtown parade and nighttime ball.Political scientist Michael Bitzer of Catawba College said he couldn't recall another North Carolina governor taking his oath just minutes after the clock strikes midnight, but he said it's not surprising in the contentious political environment. McCrory took his oath of office during the day on Jan. 5, 2013, ahead of his public inauguration."In our polarized political environment, it's not surprising that once a term in office ends, the new administration wants to assume that power," Bitzer said.