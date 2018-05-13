Sanford Army Chaplain fights for husband, who is facing deportation to Honduras

US Army Chaplain Tim Brown of Sanford is fighting for his husband facing deportation back to Honduras."I will not stop. I am determined. I am persistent. and I am an advocate for humanity," said Brown.On Thursday, Brown's Husband, Sergio Avila Rodriguez was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Charlotte. Sergio is now being held at a facility in Georgia."I get a phone call and that's when Sergio says to me, 'I've been detained and they are deporting me,'" Brown said.Sergio escaped Honduras with his family when he was just 6 years old.Brown says the couple was told by ICE agents that Sergio would be safe from deportation since he is the spouse of a military officer.The couple married in January 2017.Brown says they spent thousands of dollars toward Sergio's immigration status and received a series of past waivers to delay deportation - that all now seems pointless."I feel trapped and I feel lied to."Sunday, Brown rallied a group of supporters at St. John's Metropolitan Community Church to express his concern of Sergio going back to a country not supportive of the LGBT Community.Various allies and supporters from El Centro and Equality NC called on state lawmakers to take action on immigration issues.Efforts Brown says will ramp up to bring his husband home. He plans to file an appeal for Sergio's deportation order."You've messed with the wrong guy," he said.But US Immigration and Customers Enforcement officials say there are some inaccuracies with Brown's statements.STATEMENT: