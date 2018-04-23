SCHOOL SAFETY

Nurses discuss how they contribute to school safety during School Safety Committee meeting

EMBED </>More Videos

School Violence Committee meets in Raleigh (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
School safety and student mental health were the main topics discussed at the House Select Committee on School Safety meeting at the legislative office building in Raleigh on Monday.

The committee, made up of lawmakers, was formed in response to the massacre in Parkland, Florida. Members have been discussing ways to make schools in North Carolina safer.

Retired school nurse Liz Newlin, of the School Nurse Association of North Carolina, spoke at the committee meeting about the important role nurses play.

"Our big thing is prevention," she said to ABC11. "We don't want to get to the point where we have one of these situations occur with all the crises we've seen in these other schools. We want to be able to identify students that need and deal with them immediately so they don't get to the point where it's a crisis in the school."

"The primary thing we need right now is more funding for school nurses," said Rob Thompson, Deputy Director of NC Child. "That is really what we want to see coming out of this committee's recommendations over the next couple of weeks."

Just last week, Governor Roy Cooper announced he'd like to see a boost for school safety.

His budget recommendation includes $40 million alone for personnel such as nurses, counselors, psychologists and social workers.

RELATED: Wake County Public Schools budget calls for more school support staff

According to the state Department of Public Instruction, there was 1 school psychologist for about every 2,100 public school students in North Carolina in 2016-2017.

The committee's recommendations could end up in the hands of the General Assembly.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsschool safetyschoolwake county newswake county schoolsraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOL SAFETY
Gov. Cooper proposes $130M on school safety, youth mental health
Stepped-up security at Chapel Hill schools Tuesday after threat
Galvanized by Parkland, teens nationwide organize gun safety town halls
'It could've easily been us:' Raleigh student plans more activism
More school safety
POLITICS
George H.W. Bush wears special socks for Barbara Bush
North Korea says it has suspended missile tests, will close nuclear test site
Democratic Party sues Russia, Trump campaign and Wikileaks over election
Sen. Sanders, Rev. Barber talk social issues at Duke
More Politics
Top Stories
Wet weather hitting the Triangle today, tomorrow
Canada police: Van hits at least 8 people in Toronto
Waffle House shooting suspect taken into custody
Alumni voicing disappointment with NCCU's new logo
PHOTOS: Prince William and Duchess Kate introduce public to new baby prince
Police: Woman punched RDU officer who said she couldn't fly with her dog
'American Idol' voting goes live on both coasts!
Mother charged after allegedly setting car on fire with kids inside
Show More
20-year-old dead after driver hits tree, fire hydrant in Raleigh
Kate Middleton gives birth to royal baby No. 3
Former Giants, Jets kicker apologizes for tweeting gun photo
Police give 'all clear' at Holly Springs HS after possible threat
Boy riding bike with father killed, hit by suspected drunk driver
More News