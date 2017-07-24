Sen. John McCain will return to Senate on Tuesday, day of health care vote

Sen. John McCain's office says he will return to the Senate on Tuesday, the day of a new health care vote."Senator McCain looks forward to returning to the United States Senate tomorrow to continue working on important legislation, including health care reform, the National Defense Authorization Act, and new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea," the Arizona Republican's office said in a statement.Last week, the 80-year-old McCain revealed that he had received a diagnosis of an aggressive brain tumor after having a blood clot removed near his eye.Republicans are holding the high-stakes vote on Tuesday to open debate on legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare."They have almost no margin for error making McCain's presence vital if the vote is to succeed.