POLITICS

Sen. John McCain will return to Senate on Tuesday, day of health care vote

John McCain (Jacquelyn Martin)

Sen. John McCain's office says he will return to the Senate on Tuesday, the day of a new health care vote.

"Senator McCain looks forward to returning to the United States Senate tomorrow to continue working on important legislation, including health care reform, the National Defense Authorization Act, and new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea," the Arizona Republican's office said in a statement.

Last week, the 80-year-old McCain revealed that he had received a diagnosis of an aggressive brain tumor after having a blood clot removed near his eye.

Republicans are holding the high-stakes vote on Tuesday to open debate on legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare."

They have almost no margin for error making McCain's presence vital if the vote is to succeed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsjohn mccain
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Trump fires off volley of angry tweets on Russia probe
White House hosts Made in America Showcase
Mixed signals from Trump White House on health care strategy
Congressional tradition allows McCain time to battle cancer
More Politics
Top Stories
Durham activists outraged over Hip-Hop 'relaxation' drink
Area housing market: Why it's booming, where it's going
Durham Police seek help finding missing 15-year-old
Raleigh neighbors anxious as Hedingham break-ins continue
New Jersey man charged with human trafficking in Cary
Charlotte foodmaker recalls frozen Stromboli items
Man robs Hillsborough BB&T, makes off with cash
Deputies seek help finding Durham home invasion suspects
Show More
Cary men selling used FBI surveillance van on eBay
Police: Greenville man tried to hire to have wife killed
Woman pleads guilty in fiance's kayak death
NC man shoots into car after seeing girlfriend with ex
NC pastor fighting for daughter arrives in DC
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
More Photos