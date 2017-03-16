POLITICS

Senator Burr: No indication Trump Tower was surveilled

Senator Richard Burr and President Donald Trump (Chuck Burton/Wilfredo Lee)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
North Carolina Senator Richard Burr - one of the top two senators on the Senate Intelligence Committee said Thursday he has seen no indication that Trump Tower was "the subject of surveillance" by the U.S. government before or after the 2016 election.

President Donald Trump accused former President Barack Obama of wiretapping him and asked congressional committees investigating Russia's interference in the election to pursue that as well.

Senator Burr and Democratic Sen. Mark Warner issued a joint one-sentence statement and did not elaborate.

"Based on the information available to us, we see no indications that Trump Tower was the subject of surveillance by any element of the United States government either before or after Election Day 2016."

The two senators are leading one of three congressional investigations into Russia and the presidential election. The probes include looking into Trump associates' contacts with the Kremlin.

In response to Trump's claims, the Justice Department is doing its own review of whether Trump or any of his associates were the subject of surveillance.
The Associated Press contributed to this report

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumprichard burrRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
NC Senate Republicans propose billion dollar tax cut
Second federal judge blocks Trump's revised travel ban
Trump's budget boosts military, cuts domestic programs
NC NAACP leader nearly arrested before news conference
More Politics
Top Stories
Elementary school put on lockdown because of police standoff
20 new flu deaths reported last week in North Carolina
NC Senate Republicans propose billion dollar tax cut
Jury finds man guilty of murder in beating death of UNC professor
NCCU players get warm welcome home
Boy injured after being hit by Durham County school bus
Say what?! Cooper picks out-of-state team for NCAA win
Show More
Raleigh event focuses on scam prevention
Confrontation between woman, NC store manager goes viral
Police crack down on St. Patrick's Day drunk drivers
Airman from Goldsboro killed in crash
Woman killed after truck, train collide in Charlotte
More News
Photos
Growers break out the sprinklers to protect strawberries
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
Snow pics from the viewing area
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos