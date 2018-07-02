POLITICS

Social justice activists in Raleigh and Durham call for Fourth of July boycott

EMBED </>More Videos

Activists in Durham and Raleigh are calling for a Fourth of July boycott. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Community activists and advocates in Raleigh and in Durham are urging their social-media followers to boycott the Fourth of July this year, telling people not to buy hot dogs, not to buy fireworks. No celebration, they say, until the nation lives up to its values.

"I hope it's going to start a chain reaction," said Durham minister and activist Paul Scott, repeating the call he's been making on social media for weeks.

"People are asking, 'what can I do as an individual to make things better?' Well, one thing everybody can do is boycott July Fourth," Scott said on his Instagram.



It's Scott's response to what he sees as hatred and injustice towards minorities in the current political climate.

"We are experiencing a rise in racial hatred, we have children of immigrants being torn away from their parents," he said. "In this era of 'Trump terror,' I don't think many Americans have too much to celebrate this year."

And so Scott wants to blow a hole in the Fourth. His way of fighting back is by hitting the nation's purse strings.

"Don't buy fireworks, don't buy franks. Don't buy none of that!" he said on Instagram. "That will send a message to this country that we will no longer tolerate injustice."

In Raleigh on Monday night, Scott's message was taking hold.

"This is something that everybody can participate in," community advocate Diana Powell told a group of fellow advocates meeting at the Lighthouse.

Powell's group is strategizing its own version of a July Fourth boycott. On Facebook Live earlier, Powell added her own twist for those who still want to celebrate.

"We want to know what your address is - because we're gonna be crashing cookouts that day," she said in her video.



If invited, they want to turn your July Fourth cookout into a rally for social justice -- and stream it live.

We asked Powell what she would say to critics who believe a boycott of Independence Day is divisive and unpatriotic.

"You look at the gentrification, the homelessness, the struggle, the drugs - it affects us. Do we really feel like we're included? No," she said.

So what does a Fourth of July without the celebration look like?

Scott said parents should use it as a teachable moment for children to talk about freedoms for some that may or may not be extended to others.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsboycott4th of julyjuly fourthRaleighDurhamWake CountyDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Key GOP senator won't support SCOTUS nom opposed to Roe v. Wade
Proposed legislation could make lynching a federal crime
Protesters denounce family separation in cities around the country
SPLC: NC house candidate believes 'God is a Racist and a White Supremacist'
More Politics
Top Stories
F-V Police search for black BMW after woman shot, thrown from car
Zebulon man warns of swimming after death at popular Wake County park
Fayetteville Tech student cries foul after work-study scandal costs jobs
Missing Raleigh 11-year-old was living on fruit, candy
18 hospitalized after being exposed to feces at Charlotte cookout
UNC Children's Hospital gets sweet new ride for its young patients
Cary Police warn residents about recent vehicle break-ins
Wake Co. mom thanks firefighters who saved child from hot car
Show More
Raleigh youth minister resigns after charges of assaulting son in grocery store
Wake County Animal Shelter nearing capacity
I-Team: Generation of WWII vets about to lose battle against time
Wake Co. woman becomes kidney donor to stranger, inspires transplant chain
VIDEO: SUV crashes into antique store, narrowly missing kids
More News