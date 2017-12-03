Triangle protesters call GOP tax reform bill a scam

A large group gathered in downtown Durham Sunday afternoon calling the GOP tax reform plan a scam. The group believes the bill will ultimately hurt the middle class and help the wealthy.The Senate's $1.5 trillion tax reform bill would eliminate the Obamacare mandate, and cut the corporate tax rate from 35 to 20 percent.The plan would double standard tax deductions but end all individual state and local income tax deductions.North Carolinians with a yearly salary over $100,000 could receive a big tax cut.However, those taxpayers making less than $75,000 could pay more in taxes over the next 10 years.On Sunday, the state GOP praised the plan for giving tax breaks to working class people.The GOP released this statement saying:"Not now not ever," said Jamie, a protestor at Sunday's event. Jamie says each year she itemizes her medical expenses due to her chronic health conditions. With the tax reform looming, she fears that will stop if the plan becomes law."The potential drain on my finances scares me. What will I have to sacrifice if this becomes law? Which one of my conditions will become untreated," she said.The Senate version of the tax bill still has to be reconciled with the House version before President Trump signs it into law.