During Friday's inauguration, President Donald Trump said, "Whether we are black or brown or white, we all bleed the same blood of patriots."Many found the newly sworn-in president's address to be more unifying than what was said on the campaign trail.Stella Boswell, however, said the President's words Friday were not enough to stop her from attending the Women's March."I am skeptical. That doesn't mean that I wouldn't give him a chance," Boswell said. "But what it means is he has to demonstrate to all of us that he's going to do those things. And so far over and over again I think there's evidence that is not genuine."Boswell will be traveling to Washington D.C. on Saturday morning with her 16-year-old daughter Claire Heinly and at least 150 others from Duke Law School.The pair spent Friday evening creating signs and buttons in preparation for the march.While reflecting on what Saturday may hold, Boswell told ABC11, "I really think it's about hope and making a stand for things I care about. So I'm really going into this with a positive state of mind."Because of her age, Heinly was unable to vote in the 2016 election, but is looking forward to voting when she has the opportunity.Heinly insisted she attend the march with her mother after Trump was declared president. She said her age won't stop her from being vocal during Saturday's march."I think it's just really cool because I've never experienced anything like this," Heinly said. "I think it will be very eye-opening ... very mind-blowing."Another Triangle resident Angela Flynn will also be joining thousands of other women in Washington D.C. on Saturday for the Women's March.Flynn said once she learned of a march in Washington following the inauguration, she knew she would be in attendance."I never not acknowledged (Trump) would be president," Flynn said.She will be marching as a form of protest against the rhetoric of the election; one that has been categorized as threatening, insulting and demonizing."I thought there's no way this could be a serious campaign," Flynn recalled as she watched Trump's campaign pick up steam.Flynn characterized herself as not anti-Trump, but pro-woman."The President-elect has shown himself to not really have a sense of women's rights and respect of women," Flynn told ABC11. "And I think they need to know there are a lot of us. And we feel strongly about this and they need to hear us."While many other women will be marching in their respective cities, with one such march taking place in Raleigh, Flynn said she feels it's necessary to travel to Washington in support of women's suffrage."To march in Washington in the heart of our country, literally on the steps of the Capitol is sending a message that is so personal, and so immediate, and so visible to our elected representatives in Congress, that nothing else quite compares," Flynn said.When the march is done and attendees travel home, Flynn hopes then-President Trump will understand the bigger picture."I'd really like for him to look out (of the White House) and go 'Dang I'd better pull my act together,' " Flynn said. "Then also I hope he says 'maybe I don't have a mandate.' "