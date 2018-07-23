POLITICS

Trump considering revoking ex-Obama officials' clearance

EMBED </>More Videos

Raw video: Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said the president is considering revoking some security clearances. (WTVD)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of a half-dozen former Obama administration officials.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that the president is "exploring the mechanisms" to strip clearance from former CIA director John Brennan and former FBI director Jim Comey, as well as four other former top national security officials: James Clapper, Michael Hayden, Susan Rice and Andrew McCabe.

Sanders accused the officials of having "politicized and in some cases monetized their public service and security clearances" by "making baseless accusations of improper contact with Russia or being influenced by Russia."

"The fact that people with security clearances are making these baseless charges provides inappropriate legitimacy to accusations with zero evidence," she said.

The comments came hours after Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky tweeted that he was planning to raise the issue of revoking Brennan's clearance at a meeting with Trump.

"Just got out of WH meeting with realDonaldTrump. I restated to him what I have said in public: John Brennan and others partisans should have their security clearances revoked," Paul tweeted. "Public officials should not use their security clearances to leverage speaking fees or network talking head fees."

Brennan had offered scathing criticism of the president's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin last Monday, calling their press conference "nothing short of treasonous." While standing next to Putin, Trump had openly questioned his own intelligence agencies' conclusions that Moscow was to blame for meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and seemed to accept Putin's insistence that Russia's hands were clean.

Hayden responded Monday via Twitter, saying a revocation wouldn't "have any effect on what I say or write."

And Melissa Schwartz, a spokesman for McCabe, tweeted that his security clearance had already been deactivated when he was terminated, "according to what we were told was FBI policy."

"You would think the White House would check with the FBI before trying to throw shiny objects to the press corps...," she wrote.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssecurityPresident Donald Trumpbarack obamaFBIjames comeysecurity breachWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
POLITICS
Judge declines quick ruling on amendments restraining order
Wake taxpayers sound off on $1 billion bond package for schools, parks
Durham adopts resolution to protect women against discrimination
ABC11's Kaplan: Cooper vs. NCGA saga is all about the basics
Judge prevents finalizing North Carolina ballots for now
More Politics
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News