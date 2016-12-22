DONALD TRUMP

Donald Trump Inauguration week events released

A model of the White House is displayed on a giant planning map during a media tour highlighting inaugural preparations being made at the DC Armory in Washington. (Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
The schedule of official events for the 58th Presidential Inauguration has been released.

President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence will open the official portion of the Inauguration by laying a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery on the morning of Thursday, January 19th.

Officials said the inaugural will carry the message of President-elect Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again!"

"President-elect Trump is committed to unifying our country as we once again celebrate the foundation of our American system and the peaceful transfer of power," said PIC Chairman Tom Barrack. "The 2017 inaugural celebrations will reflect President-elect Trump's eagerness to get to work in order to make our country safer and stronger."

The inaugural events will be held over a five day span starting Tuesday, January 17, including several dinners honoring the President-elect, Vice-President-elect, and cabinet secretaries, a concert celebrating the American people, the swearing-in, the inaugural parade, two inaugural balls and a ball saluting our armed forces and first responders.

Events conclude with the National Prayer Service on Saturday, January 21st.

58th Presidential Inaugural Schedule of Events

Thursday, January 19, 2017
Wreath Laying Ceremony
Arlington National Cemetery

Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration

Lincoln Memorial
Ticket required for special viewing areas.
No ticket required for general public viewing areas.

Friday, January 20, 2017
Inaugural Swearing-in Ceremony
US Capitol

Inaugural Parade
Pennsylvania Avenue

Ticket required for special viewing areas.
No ticket required for general public viewing areas.

Inaugural Balls
Ticket required - limited availability.

Saturday, January 21, 2017
National Prayer Service
Washington National Cathedral

More information about the Inauguration can be found at www.58pic2017.org.
