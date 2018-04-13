POLITICS

Trump lashes out at former FBI director James Comey: 'LEAKER & LIAR'

President Donald Trump took aim at former FBI Director James Comey Friday morning in a strongly worded tweet, calling him a "LEAKER & LIAR" and saying that he should be prosecuted for allegedly leaking "CLASSIFIED information."



The comments come after details from Comey's new book, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership," were recently revealed in addition to his comments to ABC News in an exclusive interview with ABC News' chief anchor George Stephanopoulos.

The full interview is set to air Sunday night during primetime.

This is a developing story. Please check back in for updates.
