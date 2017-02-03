POLITICS

UNC, Duke students rally against immigration order

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Two local universities with a long rivalry are coming together to promote unity.

On Friday, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is planning a rally that's expecting anywhere between 400 and 600 people.
The rally, called the "Our America Unity Rally," is taking a stand against that executive order that President Donald Trump signed, which temporarily put a travel ban on seven Middle Eastern countries.

Rally organizers say that the event will feature speakers and representatives, but they have not said who.

The rally is taking place following a protest earlier in the week on Duke University's campus.

Duke students and faculty are calling upon administrators to declare the campus a sanctuary and for the university to front legal fees for students not able to return to the United States because of that travel ban.

Duke: New restrictions on immigration 'confusing and disturbing'

Meanwhile, UNC's rally is set to start at the Pit at 4 p.m. and run until 6 p.m.

Report a Typo
