UNC, Duke students rally against immigration order

Two local universities with a long rivalry are coming together to promote unity.On Friday, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is planning a rally that's expecting anywhere between 400 and 600 people.The rally, called the "Our America Unity Rally," is taking a stand against that executive order that President Donald Trump signed, which temporarily put a travel ban on seven Middle Eastern countries.Rally organizers say that the event will feature speakers and representatives, but they have not said who.The rally is taking place following a protest earlier in the week on Duke University's campus.Duke students and faculty are calling upon administrators to declare the campus a sanctuary and for the university to front legal fees for students not able to return to the United States because of that travel ban.Meanwhile, UNC's rally is set to start at the Pit at 4 p.m. and run until 6 p.m.