North Carolina Senator Richard Burr and Vice President Joe Biden were at the center of one the funniest moments at Tuesday's swearing in of the 115th Congress.The Vice President was trying to do his part keeping Burr's granddaughter occupied during the picture taking, but when he leaned in to give her a kiss, she ducked away.But Biden was not deterred. In less than a minute, he had won her over.Watch it all in the video player above.