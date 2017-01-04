MUST-SEE VIDEO

Watch: North Carolina Senator Richard Burr's granddaughter disses Vice President Joe Biden
Vice President Joe Biden doesn't get the kiss he planned

WASHINGTON (WTVD) --
North Carolina Senator Richard Burr and Vice President Joe Biden were at the center of one the funniest moments at Tuesday's swearing in of the 115th Congress.

The Vice President was trying to do his part keeping Burr's granddaughter occupied during the picture taking, but when he leaned in to give her a kiss, she ducked away.

But Biden was not deterred. In less than a minute, he had won her over.

