What the government shutdown means for North Carolina

Gov shutdown impacts on NC (WTVD)

Timothy Pulliam
The government shutdown is leaving some federal employees in North Carolina in limbo, and individuals looking for a pathway to citizenship.

Viridiana Martinez is frustrated by the federal government shutdown.

"I don't see how this gets us anywhere closer to an actual solution."

Martinez arrived to the US from Mexico at age 7.

In 2012, under the Obama administration, she was awarded a DACA clearance, also known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals to stay in the country legally and work.

Under the Trump Administration, DACA will end in March.

Democrats and Republicans failed to come to a bipartisan agreement to keep the government funded Friday.

Dems wanting to include immigration protections.

Republicans wanting to table the issue.

Saturday, the NC GOP released this statement:

"Democrats forced a shutdown of the federal government putting partisan politics over our service members, veterans and kids relying on the children's health insurance program. This is hostage taking and will not stand."

Congressman G.K. Butterfield said "Once again, Republicans have shown they are unable to govern."

In a tweet Governor Roy Cooper said: " I am deeply disappointed that Congress and the President are failing to meet the very basic obligation of funding the government."

President Donald Trump tweeted: "This is the one year anniversary of my presidency and the Democrats wanted to give me a nice present. #DemocratShutdown.

"We need congress to actually work." Said Martinez. "We need Republicans to talk to Democrats. We need Democrats to talk to Republicans. So that taxpayers like me can be protected by legislation."

The showdown in Washington also impacting services at Fort Bragg.

Some 800 civilian employees may lose their pay, said Tom McCollum, Public Affairs Officer for Fort Bragg.

"What we're asking is for all civilians to come to work Monday morning. And at that time, we will take every step we can to let them know who is being put on furlough and who is not being put on furlough."
