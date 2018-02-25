NRA

What to know about Dana Loesch, the public face of the NRA

EMBED </>More Videos

In the weeks since the Parkland school shooting, Dana Loesch has emerged as the new public face of the NRA. Here's what you should know about her. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

In the weeks since the Stoneman Douglas school shooting, Dana Loesch has emerged as the public face of the NRA.

Even before taking over as NRA spokeswoman last year, Loesch had a robust conservative following, cultivated on social media - she has 765,000 Twitter followers - and through years of television and radio appearances, including on her own radio program, "The Dana Show."

She's been especially visible since the Parkland shooting. Loesch represented the NRA during a CNN town hall event that also included Stoneman Douglas students, local law enforcement officials and state politicians, and later claimed that members of the media "love mass shootings" because "crying white mothers are ratings gold" to an audience at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Loesch grew up in a blue-collar family in a small Missouri town near St. Louis, reared mainly by her mother after her parents' divorce. She told The Times that she recalls her grandfather hunting deer and raccoon, but also a night her grandfather stood on the porch with a shotgun to protect her aunt from an estranged husband.

She studied journalism at Webster University, but dropped out when she became pregnant with her first son. She soon began writing a blog about motherhood and started her radio program. She later helped found the St. Louis tea party and had stints as a political analyst at Breitbart News Network and The Blaze.

Loesch, who has said she keeps a handgun near her bed and has a tattoo on her forearm with a reference to a Bible passage calling for Christians to wear holy armor, has never been afraid of being provocative.

During a 2012 radio show, Loesch said she didn't have a problem with Marines who urinated on dead Taliban soldiers, declaring: "I'd drop trou and do it too."

The Associated Press' Tammy Webber contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsNRAgun controlgun violenceschool shootingparkland school shootingu.s. & world
NRA
NRA faces corporate backlash after latest school shooting
Unraveling the gun debate: The terms you need to know
Democrats end 25-hour House floor protest over guns
Democrats cause chaos as House tries to resumes voting
More NRA
POLITICS
NC GOP dismiss claims by Dems of breaking election laws
Trump says arming teachers in schools 'Up to States'
Congress releases redacted Democratic rebuttal memo
UNC students rally for gun control
More Politics
Top Stories
Teen dies in Wake Forest crash, police say
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal away from team after infant daughter's death
Grieving family speaks after fatal Durham crash
Police: Reported explosion in English city a major incident
A boycott of Florida during spring break? Why it could happen
Mom-daughter duo shoot would-be robber in their liquor store
Durham police: Man killed in stabbing on Avondale Drive
4 killed across 3 southern states following reported tornadoes
Show More
Why one major bank is refunding more than $330 million
Raleigh home used to support the homeless ravaged by fire
NC GOP dismiss claims by Dems of breaking election laws
Congress releases redacted Democratic rebuttal memo
Trump says arming teachers in schools 'Up to States'
More News
Top Video
NC GOP dismiss claims by Dems of breaking election laws
Motorcade for Rev. Billy Graham arrives in Charlotte
Hope Mills issues warning on dam
2 injured after shooting incident at Fuquay-Varina Walmart
More Video