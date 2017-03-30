10:40 a.m.: ACLU in a statement to ABC News condemns compromise bill calling it "HB2.0"

10:30 a.m.: NC Chamber announces they endorse the compromise bill, NC Values Coalition announces they are against

10:10 a.m.: HRC, Equality NC and ACLU announce they are against the compromise bill at a joint press conference

10:00 a.m.: Repeal bill clears NC Senate Rules and Operation Committee, moves on to full Senate for vote

NCAA boycott deadline expires today

Still unclear if lawmakers have enough votes for compromise repeal bill to pass

"We don't believe this is a perfect solution." NC Values Coalition is encouraging lawmakers to vote against #HB2 repeal #abc11 pic.twitter.com/7zfu0rQw6x — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) March 30, 2017

Statement from NCDP Chair @WayneGoodwinNC on HB2 Repeal Agreement: pic.twitter.com/Fuc9NXg598 — NC Democratic Party (@NCDemParty) March 30, 2017

SHARE: If you live near Raleigh, show up at @NC_Governor's mansion to insist on full #repealhb2 https://t.co/UlB0U0RguE — ACLU National (@ACLU) March 30, 2017

Make no mistake: This newest #HB2 proposal is a bad deal that does not actually #RepealHB2. Instead, it doubles-down on discrimination. — HumanRightsCampaign (@HRC) March 30, 2017

Any ally of the LGBTQ community cannot support this bad #HB2 deal. There will be political consequences for those who do, Dem & Republican. — HumanRightsCampaign (@HRC) March 30, 2017

The North Carolina Senate Rules and Operation Committee voted in favor of the deal to repeal controversial House Bill 2 Thursday ahead of a looming NCAA deadline. The bill now moves to Senate for a full vote.Meanwhile, it remains unclear if the compromise bill will pass."This law does not repeal HB2, it doubles down on discrimination," said Cathryn Oakley HRC Senior Legislative Counsel at a press conference in Raleigh Thursday morning.Democratic Senator Dan Blue said the bill takes North Carolina to a pre-2016 (HB2) state when it comes to restrooms.HB2 was designed to block a Charlotte non-discrimination ordinance, part of which allowed transgender people to use bathrooms and locker rooms of the gender they identify with and required people to use the restroom according to their biological sex listed on their birth certificate in government buildings, schools, and universities.Republican Senate Leader Phil Berger called the new deal to repeal HB2 a "significant compromise."While HB142 repeals HB2, it bans municipalities from passing any non-discrimination ordinances through 2020. After that, local governments would be banned from passing any non-discrimination ordinances related to bathrooms.Representatives from the HRC, Equality NC and the ACLU all condemned the compromise bill at a press conference Thursday."If you vote for this bill you are not a friend of the LGBTQ community," said Chris Sgro, Equality NC Executive Director.Activists say the bill is not a compromise because it still bans municipalities from enacting their own non-discrimination ordinances and it still keeps transgender rights in limbo."This repeal is nothing but a replacement of the same discrimination of the original HB2," Chase Strangio, a lawyer from the ACLU, told ABC News in a statement. "The new bill, HB2.0, still bars trans people from receiving any protection from discrimination in schools and government buildings when it comes to using restrooms and other facilities."Conservative groups, such as the NC Values Coalition, are also condemning the bill saying that HB2 should stand.However, state lawmakers have to get enough votes so the replacement measure for the law can pass.Early Thursday morning, Cooper hosted Democrats at the Executive Mansion in Raleigh, urging them to support the plan, while protesters gathered outside calling on lawmakers to vote against the compromise proposal.The deal comes just hours before the state could potentially lose the ability to host NCAA athletic championships for several years. The NCAA was one of many prominent organizations to sanction North Carolina in the aftermath of the controversial bill, which was signed by Republican former Gov. Pat McCrory last year.Early Thursday, the North Carolina Democratic Party released a statement Thursday endorsing the compromise that Republican leaders in the General Assembly and Governor Roy Cooper reached Wednesday.Legislative leaders and Cooper hope the version will remove obstacles to expanding business and attracting sporting events.House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger said at a news conference late Wednesday night that both chambers will take up HB142 Thursday morning."The plan is to receive a bill from the Senate, it will be a House Bill, House Bill 142, which they will pass and once they pass it will come to the House chamber and we will vote on a concurrence motion at that time," House Speaker Tim Moore said Wednesday night.Governor Cooper issued a statement after 11 p.m."I support the House Bill 2 repeal compromise that will be introduced tomorrow. It's not a perfect deal, but it repeals House Bill 2 and begins to repair our reputation," he said.The announcement came after Republicans and Democrats spent several hours Wednesday in closed-door meetings.The Associated Press estimates that HB2 will have cost the state nearly $4 billion in lost business revenue over a span of 12 years.The NCAA already removed championship events this year from North Carolina for the law known as the "bathroom bill", which limits LGBT nondiscrimination protections and requires transgender people to use public restrooms corresponding to the sex on their birth certificate.Scott Dupree, Executive Director of the Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance, said Tuesday that if North Carolina doesn't repeal HB2 by Thursday, it will lose NCAA championship events through 2022.The American Civil Liberties Union opposes the plan and has issued a statement urging lawmakers to vote against HB142.The statement issued Thursday says the proposal would keep anti-LBGT provisions of the law in place and continue to single out transgender people. The ACLU also says Cooper should veto the measure if the Republican-dominated legislature approves it.Before the deal was announced, LGBT groups held a conference call with reporters and said they had heard details of the bill from reliable sources and are opposed to the deal.Members of The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), Equality NC and the National Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE) said the deal is only a partial repeal of HB2.They said if the deal is passed, they will continue to press sports leagues, businesses, and other groups to boycott the state.