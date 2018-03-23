Possible persons of interest named in death of Garner mom

EMBED </>More Videos

New court documents have named a possible person of interest in the death of 24-year-old Faith Bevan.

By
GARNER, NC (WTVD) --
New court documents have named a possible person of interest in the death of 24-year-old Faith Bevan who was found in a ditch near US 401 in Garner on Sunday.

The documents said that the person of interest, who has not been arrested, is one of several.



One of the possible persons of interest admitted he spent time with Bevan in the hours before she died.

READ MORE: Family of young Garner mom found dead in Wake County speaks to ABC11: 'We just want answers'

Authorities got a search warrant for the person's cell phone and discovered data had been deleted. Authorities are now hoping to find any photos, texts or other data that was backed up on Apple's iCloud.

Court records said the young mother was found with her shirt pulled up and her pants pulled down.

Bevan's death is being investigated as a homicide.

"I've never known anybody as a threat, physically, that would hurt her," said Justice Bevan, Faith's brother.

EMBED More News Videos

The brothers and sisters of a Wake County mother found dead over the weekend spoke Tuesday to ABC11 about their heartbreaking lo



Bevan left behind her 5-year-old daughter.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office is waiting for the autopsy results to find out how Bevan died.

A GoFund Me page has been set up to help Faith's daughter.

Faith's funeral is at 2 p.m. Friday, March 23 at Montlawn Funeral Home in Raleigh. The wake begins at 12 p.m.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
death investigationhomicide investigationbody foundwoman killedGarnerWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Family of young Garner mom found dead in Wake County speaks to ABC11: 'We just want answers'
Top Stories
No students injured in Garner High School bus crash
Teenage girl in critical condition after Raleigh apartment fire
French prime minister: Fatal hostage shooting 'seems to be a terrorist act'
Who was FDNY firefighter killed during Harlem apartment fire?
Police think missing father, 2-year-old daughter could be in Charlotte area
Infants found soaked in urine, buried under garbage bags in car
Hundreds flock to suggest ideas for Raleigh's Dix Park
Most of over 150 stranded whales die on Australian beach
Show More
Troubleshooter: Restaurant owner gets $70K back in overcharged electric bills
Judge sets $100K bond for mother arrested for allegedly giving baby marijuana
Current Triangle traffic
EMT aids woman during medical emergency at Raleigh movie theater
Maryland school shooting victim 'brain dead,' being taken off life support
More News
Top Video
No students injured in Garner High School bus crash
It's National Puppy Day! How you can help an area pup in need
Hundreds flock to suggest ideas for Raleigh's Dix Park
VIDEO: Las Vegas gunman gambles, eats alone in days before massacre
More Video