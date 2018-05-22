Pregnant Fort Bragg veteran stabbed 30 times in New York

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowhas more on the investigation.

By and Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
MELROSE, Bronx (WTVD) --
A pregnant Fort Bragg veteran is recovering in the hospital after police say she was stabbed more than 30 times.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. in the Bronx.

Police say the 30-year-old Liv Abreu was stabbed more than 30 times in her stomach. She's in critical condition, but she is expected to survive. Her unborn baby did not survive the attack.

Abreu served with Ft. Bragg as a human resources specialist and paratrooper, before moving to New York City. She now is an employee of T-Mobile.

Her neighbors say she was very excited about her pregnancy.

"I could tell she was excited about the baby and stuff like that, she was way far along like 6, 7 months," a neighbor said.

They went from excitement to shock.

Neighbors of the 30-year-old pregnant woman living in the building are at a loss for words.

"They are a nice family, I've never heard them fight or anything like that," a neighbor said. "I'm still in shock, I can't believe it happened."

For a moment, police said they were looking for the victim's live-in boyfriend, Oscar Alvarez, who left the area in a Jeep Cherokee, but he later turned himself in.

The couple's neighbors said they'd lived in the building for over a year and they never saw signs of friction.

"I see her every day, they are walking the dog and stuff like that, I've never seen them fighting or anything, no problems," she said.

They're all trying to figure out what went wrong when it all seemed so right.

"I recently saw her in the lobby. She told me, 'I'm so happy I'm pregnant. My mother is not alive and would've been so excited that I'm having a baby,'" the porter said.

Charges against Alvarez are pending. Police say they don't yet know of a motive.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingpregnant womanNew York CityMelroseBronx
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fort Bragg's 18th Airborne Corps Headquarters to deploy to Iraq in the Fall
Pedestrian hit, killed on NC 540 in Wake County
Police exchange heavy fire with holed-up suspect in Florida
Historic Shangri-La: North Carolina's miniature stone village
Chapel Hill police arrest suspect in fatal shooting at Camelot Village
State trooper killed in overnight chase in Yadkin County
Grocery store censors 'Summa Cum Laude' graduation cake
NFL unanimously approves Tepper's $2.2B purchase of Panthers
Show More
Royal wedding star Bishop Michael Curry speaks to GMA
'Zombie' alert issued in Florida
Garner police find 17-year-old burglary suspect in clothes dryer
Former Carrabba's employee arrested for embezzling over $14,000
Man critical after being bit by rattlesnake while kayaking in SC
More News