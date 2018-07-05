Pregnant woman, unborn child killed, 2 children injured during crash in Zebulon

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) --
A pregnant woman and her unborn child are dead following a crash in Zebulon Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. on Lynard lane and Highway 39.

According to authorities, the unidentified woman, who was eight months pregnant, was driving with her 4-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son when she crossed the center lane and hit another car.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The woman and her unborn child were pronounced dead while the two children were transported to WakeMed. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Officials said the driver of the second vehicle, a 17-year-old, suffered a broken leg.

The names of those involved have yet to be released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
woman killedtraffic fatalitiesZebulon
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Man shoots woman, turns gun on self in Brier Creek home
Two-alarm fire breaks out at Raleigh home
24-year-old accused of killing 7-month-old she was babysitting
Teen falls 125 feet to death at NC waterfall
Girl reportedly bitten by shark near Myrtle Beach pier
NC family says Subway worker called 911 on them because of their race
'Person of interest' sought in rapper XXXTentacion's murder
Woman's toenails fall off after fish pedicure
Show More
Raleigh celebrates July 4th at new location
World War II prisoner of war from Smithfield to be honored
911 calls released in deadly Fayetteville officer-involved shooting
'Their stories are now our stories' - new US citizens take their oath on July 4th
Woman climbs Statue of Liberty; Liberty Island evacuated
More News