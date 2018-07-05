A pregnant woman and her unborn child are dead following a crash in Zebulon Wednesday morning.The incident happened around 8 a.m. on Lynard lane and Highway 39.According to authorities, the unidentified woman, who was eight months pregnant, was driving with her 4-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son when she crossed the center lane and hit another car.The woman and her unborn child were pronounced dead while the two children were transported to WakeMed. Their conditions are unknown at this time.Officials said the driver of the second vehicle, a 17-year-old, suffered a broken leg.The names of those involved have yet to be released.