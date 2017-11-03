Priest charged with sexually assaulting disabled person

Kankakee County Prosecutors have charged Father Richard Jacklin with sexual assault in connection with an incident on Halloween. (WLS)

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Illinois --
Prosecutors in Illinois have charged Father Richard Jacklin with sexual assault in connection with an incident on Halloween. Jacklin is currently being held on $1 million bond.

Jacklin, 65, is facing charges of aggravated sexual assault, criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual misconduct in connection to an alleged incident on Tuesday involving a resident of the Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee.

In court Thursday afternoon, Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe told the judge a nurse walked in on Jacklin performing a sex act on the 39-year-old man.

The alleged victim has been a patient at Shapiro since 2010 and is paralyzed and has an intellectual disability.

The resident gave a statement to police acknowledging the Halloween incident and prior inappropriate contact with Jacklin.

Jacklin is the priest at Sacred Heart Parish in Kankakee County and has been as an ordained priest for 33 years.

The Diocese of Joliet said in a statement: "We will cooperate with law enforcement and as details emerge from this ongoing investigation, we will be able to make a more thorough statement."

Jacklin has worked as a paid employee and volunteer at Shapiro for 19 years.

It's a residential and training center for people who have intellectual disabilities.

The Department of Human Services released a statement saying, "The safety and care of our residents is always our top priority. We are providing support to members of the Shapiro community.... IDHS has suspended services provided by the Diocese of Joliet at our Shapiro Center until additional safeguards are put in place."

Jacklin has no prior criminal history. He's due back in court on December 4.
