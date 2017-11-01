Princeville to repair elementary school flooded by hurricane Matthew

After weeks of dealing with Hurricane Matthew's devastating floods, students are finally able to return to school (WTVD)

PRINCEVILLE (WTVD) --
Education leaders in Princeville - a town founded by freed slaves - have agreed to rebuild an elementary school two years after it was flooded during Hurricane Matthew.

The Edgecombe County Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday (7-0) to repair Princeville Elementary School, which was founded by freed slaves and chartered in 1885.

The vote elicited applause and tears.

Princeville Elementary students will continue to attend class in a family resource center until their school reopens in the fall of 2018.

The board specified that the school will be rebuilt with several hazard mitigation improvements, such as elevated air conditioning units.



Officials say $270,000 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will cover those changes, while insurance will pay for the estimated $4 million in repairs.

The Associated Press contributed to this post.
