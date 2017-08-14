Procession for fallen North Carolina soldier planned today

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Friends and family are asking everyone to help honor the memory of a North Carolina soldier killed in Afghanistan.

Christopher (Chris) Michael Harris, 25 of Jackson Springs, NC died in Afghanistan on August 2 when his patrol vehicle was struck by a vehicle borne improvised explosive device. Sgt. Jonathon Michael Hunter, 23, of Columbus, Indiana, was also killed.

Harris was born November 3, 1991 in St. Petersburg, Florida. He attended Grace Christian School in Sanford, NC., where he was a member of the soccer and basketball team, and graduated in 2010.

The family would like people to line the streets of the funeral procession with American Flags today.

Visitation will be from 12:00 until 1:30 pm at Jernigan Warren Funeral at 545 Ramsey Street in Fayetteville followed by a graveside service at 2:00 pm at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors.

Harris joined the Army in October 2013 an infantryman was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, and the 82nd Airborne Division.

He was awarded the Bronze Star (Valor), Purple Heart, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Combat Infantryman Badge and Parachutist Badge.

Harris is survived by his wife, Brittany Harris; parents, Dennis and Sue Kolean of Jackson Springs; uncles, Mike Harris and Tony Parish of Pensacola, FL ; his Uncle Bruce and Aunt Cheryl and their children, Ryan and Kerri of St. Petersburg, FL.
