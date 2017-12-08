New Jersey pastor sexually assaulted children for 16 years, prosecutor says

EMBED </>More Videos

NJ pastor sexually assaulted children for 16 years, prosecutor says. Wendy Saltzman reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on December 7, 2017. (WPVI)

WPVI
MEDFORD TWP., New Jersey --
A pastor for a church in Burlington County, New Jersey is accused of sexually assaulting children over the course of 16 years.

Harry Thomas, of Queens Lane in Medford Township, is charged with aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of children.

Harry Thomas


Thomas, who was arrested on Wednesday morning, is the pastor for the Come Alive Church in the township.

According to the prosecutor's office, the 74-year-old assaulted four children between 1999 and 2015. The assaults, police say, happened in Medford Township, but they would not confirm if they happened at the church or elsewhere.

No further details about the cases were released as part of an effort to protect the victims' identities.

Church official William Darpino said Thomas is suspended indefinitely from all leadership positions. The church took swift action to remove the head of their flock.

"Leadership has determined this to be the proper course of action at this time until there can be a full investigation," Darpino said.

Medport Diner owner Dino Originos says he has known the man, called "Pastor Harry" for nearly 30 years.

"I've seen him with children, with my children, and there is no way. I can't believe it," Originos said. "He doesn't seem to fit that profile. He is such a nice man and a Godly man and he has grandkids himself."

Thomas was the founder of the "Creation Festival," which started in 1978. In an interview posted online, Thomas talks about being drawn to teaching the young.

"I still had a burden for youth, and my burden for youth started to really come to the forefront," he said in the video.

Police say the reverend is receiving treatment at a medical facility and under the guard of corrections personnel.

Related Topics:
child sex assaultsex assaultnational
Top Stories
Winter Weather Advisory now in effect: Snow possible
New details: Durham driver shot from car behind
Toddler fatally shot in Halifax Co. drive-by shooting
Despite 'Me Too' wave, justice for harassment victims remains rare
Hit by car thieves, Durham mentor finds reason to keep inspiring
Durham police: Man shoots girlfriend, abducts her son
Driver, 1-year-old killed in Robeson County crash
Deadly wreck unites 2 women in crusade against distracted driving
Show More
GOP Rep. Trent Franks announces resignation
Hurricanes sold: What does it mean for Raleigh?
Parents petition to save kids from 'class size chaos'
Smithfield woman pleads guilty in baby remains case
Arrest made in attack on Hoke County teacher
More News
Top Video
Winter Weather Advisory now in effect: Snow possible
Hit by car thieves, Durham mentor finds reason to keep inspiring
Despite 'Me Too' wave, justice for harassment victims remains rare
SC State player who collapsed released from Rex Hospital
More Video