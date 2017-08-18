  • BREAKING NEWS Protesters, some armed, march through downtown Durham
  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Durham County sheriff's deputies blocking downtown streets, old courthouse closed due to possible protests

Protesters, some armed, march through downtown Durham

An armed protester takes part in a demonstration in downtown Durham, Friday, August 18, 2017.

Demonstrators, some armed, have taken to the streets of downtown Durham.

The latest:


* An ABC11 crew at the scene spotted armed demonstrators
* Police in tactical gear outside Old Courthouse
* Downtown businesses announce they are closing
* Officials say avoid downtown

At least two protest groups converged on each other outside of the Old Courthouse. ABC11's crew on the scene saw several protesters armed with guns, axes and other weapons.



There was a heavy police presence outside of the courthouse ahead of the protest, but as demonstrators converged on the area the police backed off.

WATCH LIVE: Police outside of Old Durham County Courthouse

Officials sent workers home and are advising people to avoid the downtown area. Durham Police were seen blocking off several streets in the area.

There is no official word on who might is protesting outside the building.


Earlier in the day the Durham County Sheriff issued a statement urging protesters to abide by the law.



At 11:23 the Deputy City Manager of Durham sent the following email out to all employees:

City administration is aware of the potential for protests to occur today at the County Administration and/or Durham County Judicial building. We are carefully monitoring the situation and are taking precautions to ensure the safety of employees and visitors at City facilities downtown. Because the protest area may be in front of the County building, county administration closed at 10 a.m. The Police Department and Sheriff's Office are carefully monitoring the situation, and we will keep you informed as necessary. At this time there is no indication that City facilities will be affected; however, if that changes, employees will be notified immediately.

ABC11 has a crew at the scene and will update this breaking news story as more details become available.

Stay on top of breaking news with the ABC11 News App

Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Man found fatally shot outside Fayetteville home
NC Confederate re-enactors pepper-sprayed, man charged
Trump: Radical Islamic Terrorism must be stopped
HEAT ADVISORY! Hot, humid today with few storms later
US: 1 American killed in Spain vehicle attacks
Four arrested in statue vandalism appear in court
2nd body found in Harnett County investigation
Several wounded in Finland stabbing; 1 suspect shot
Show More
Multi-vehicle crashes close I-40/85 in Orange County
What major tech companies are doing on hate groups
Fayetteville monuments create controversy amongst residents
Durham schools to ban Confederate flag and Nazi swastika
Raleigh woman homeless after paying contractor $90K
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Protesters march in Durham, tear down Confederate statue
PHOTOS: Charlottesville Confederate monument protest
'Ninja Warrior' course a big hit in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Football camps open in the Triangle
More Photos