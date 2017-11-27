Questions surround fatal shooting in Apex neighborhood

Several key questions remain unanswered three days after a mysterious shooting left a woman dead in an Apex neighborhood.While initially ruled "accidental," investigators confirmed Monday that they are looking into the possibility the Friday night shooting at a home in the 2000 block of Walden Glade Run may have been intentional. Though some family members are cooperating, officials told ABC11 they do not know definitively who fired the weapon."What a tragedy," neighbor Dottie Morhous told ABC11. "There's children, it's Thanksgiving, the holidays and Christmas coming up. You never know from one day to the next."According to a news release from Apex Police, the shooting took place about 10:45 p.m. Friday, and officers reported finding a 38-year-old woman with a gunshot injury to her abdomen.Investigators are not identifying the woman pending notification of family members. They noted Monday that the victim's parents, who live overseas, are being notified.Officials did confirm six people lived inside the house - a couple and their four children; neighbors said the children are ages 4 to 17."This time of year, family is so important," Morhous said. "Here we are sitting with sons and daughters, and brothers and sisters and having dinner. You expect other families are doing the same but not all are ending like we did."Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Apex Police Department at (919) 362-8661.