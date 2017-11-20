Raleigh police are searching for the person responsible for robbing a manager of a Burger King while they were trying to make a bank deposit.According to police, the incident happened just before 6 a.m. Monday morning.Officers were called to the intersection of Mars Street and Baugh Street after receiving reports of a robbery that preceded a crash.Reports show the fast food manager was trying to make a deposit when their car was struck from behind and pinned to a tree by a small white truck.Then an armed suspect allegedly got out of the truck, approached the victim, demanded the deposit slips, and fled the scene in their truck.No charges have been filed in relation to the collision; an investigation is ongoing.Those with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-4357.-----------------------------------------