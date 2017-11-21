Raleigh clerk beats robbery suspect with bat

Robber took off with cigarettes, money, was beaten in the head, Raleigh Police say. https://t.co/Flstp1eH3c — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) November 21, 2017

A robbery suspect got more than he bargained for when he tried to rob a Raleigh gas station early Tuesday morning.Around 12:30 a.m., authorities said they were called about a wild encounter between the suspect and a determined clerk at the Circle K on South Saunders Street.Police tell ABC11 that the suspect went into the Circle K, then implied he had a firearm, and robbed the store.The suspect left, but the clerk went after him in the parking lot with a baseball bat.He reportedly hit the suspect in the head and held him until police arrived.The suspect is in stable condition at Wake Med. The clerk was not injured and called 911 to report the incident.Police said that the suspect took off with cigarettes and money, and he will be charged with common law robbery.Authorities said though the he implied he had a gun during the robbery, they did not find a weapon.There were cameras at the gas station, but officials are waiting on the store's manager to find out if the cameras were working and if they were, if they will release the tape.--------------------