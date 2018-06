An investigation on Gatcombe Place in Raleigh revealed the death of a seven-month-old infant Friday night.At approximately 7:04 p.m. on Friday, Raleigh Police Department officers responded to a Code Blue call in the 3300 block of Gatcombe Place.EMS pronounced a baby, who was seven months old, deceased at the scene.This is an ongoing story. ABC11 will update as we receive more information.