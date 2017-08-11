Raleigh man dies after van falls, crushes him

Authorities said a Raleigh man is dead after a van fell on top of him Friday evening.The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Southbridge Road.Deputies with the Wake County Sheriff's Office said that 46-year-old Fredy Jeovany Castro was helping a family member work on the van when it slipped off the jack and fell on him.He was transported to Wake Medical Hospital where was pronounced dead.Deputies are investigating.