Raleigh man dies after van falls, crushes him

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Authorities said a Raleigh man is dead after a van fell on top of him Friday evening.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Southbridge Road.

Deputies with the Wake County Sheriff's Office said that 46-year-old Fredy Jeovany Castro was helping a family member work on the van when it slipped off the jack and fell on him.

He was transported to Wake Medical Hospital where was pronounced dead.

Deputies are investigating.
