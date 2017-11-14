RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --Raleigh Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the 200 block of Tarboro Street,
Police said someone came home and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The injured man was taken to WakeMed with what police called a life-threatening injury.
It happened around 7 p.m.
There is no suspect information, police said.
The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
