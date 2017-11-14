Raleigh Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the 200 block of Tarboro Street,Police said someone came home and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.The injured man was taken to WakeMed with what police called a life-threatening injury.It happened around 7 p.m.There is no suspect information, police said.The case remains under investigation.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.