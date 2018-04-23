RALEIGH NEWS

Raleigh police arrest man accused of killing woman found at Knights Inn

EMBED </>More Videos

Raleigh police have arrested a man accused of killing a woman whose body was found at Knights Inn Sunday morning. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Raleigh police have arrested a man accused of killing a woman at Knights Inn Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a check-in with EMS at the Knights Inn in the 3800 block of New Bern Avenue around 4:45 a.m.

When police arrived, they found Nadia Natasha Brichikov, 48, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nadia Natasha Brichikov



Officers later arrested 35-year-old Mark Brichikov and charged him with murder.

He was booked into the Wake County Detention Center.

Police did not immediately release the nature of their relationship.

Those with any information should contact Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit RaleighCrimeStoppers.org for text and email reporting options.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicidehomicide investigationraleigh newswake county newsraleigh policeRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RALEIGH NEWS
20-year-old killed, 1 injured after vehicle overturns in Raleigh
Current Triangle traffic
Thousands come out for annual Walk to Defeat ALS
Mental capacity believed to be a factor in Raleigh dealership crash
More raleigh news
Top Stories
20-year-old killed, 1 injured after vehicle overturns in Raleigh
Bodybuilding couple gearing up for Raleigh competition
Tennessee authorities: Suspect in Nashville shooting still at large, possibly with two guns
What we know about Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw Jr.
NC Museum of Life and Science welcomes new litter of red wolf pups
Free apple on Delta flight ends up costing woman $500
Current Triangle traffic
Mother accidentally shoots, kills 2-year-old daughter: Police
Show More
Historic church vandalized; community aims to spread love, forgiveness
Parkland survivor, Newtown family members, team up for student safety summit in Raleigh
Former Durham Bulls player Danny Farquhar critical after brain hemorrhage
Earth Day shopping all year? REI aims to make it happen
CDC expands warning to consumers over tainted romaine lettuce
More News