Nadia Natasha Brichikov

Raleigh police have arrested a man accused of killing a woman at Knights Inn Sunday morning.Officers were dispatched to a check-in with EMS at the Knights Inn in the 3800 block of New Bern Avenue around 4:45 a.m.When police arrived, they found Nadia Natasha Brichikov, 48, who was pronounced dead at the scene.Officers later arrested 35-year-old Mark Brichikov and charged him with murder.He was booked into the Wake County Detention Center.Police did not immediately release the nature of their relationship.Those with any information should contact Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit RaleighCrimeStoppers.org for text and email reporting options.CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.